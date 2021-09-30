NHRC seeks report on suicide of minor, jailed as adult in UP

The NHRC has also asked its investigation division to conduct an inquiry into the role of all those concerned in the case and submit a report within six weeks.

Lucknow, Sep 30 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday asked for a report from the Superintendent of Police of Etah, Uttar Pradesh into the suicide of a minor boy who was sent to jail as an adult.

The NHRC directive came after it took cognizance of a complaint that said that the minor was unable to bear the torture of being sent to jail as an adult on charges of drug possession and committed suicide when he was released on bail on September 21, after spending three months in Etah.

The boy was allegedly arrested by the Etah police and sent to the district jail instead of being produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.

The father of the boy has alleged that his son was illegally arrested and tortured to extort money by police.

The Commission has directed the SSP, Etah to have the allegations inquired by a senior rank police officer and submit a report to the Commission within four weeks.

The NHRC has also directed its investigation division to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, analyse the case and suggest the institutional measures, which could be recommended to the government to ensure that children are not being treated as adults for prosecution.

The investigation division has also been directed to look into the role played by all the concerned stakeholders in this case, including the judge, before whom the child was produced within 24 hours of the arrest, and the role of the doctor who examined the child.

