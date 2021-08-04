NHRC takes serious view of suicide by two prisoners in Mumbai, Kolkata jails

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC) India, has taken a serious view of the deaths due to suicide by the two prisoners of Navi Mumbai and Dum Dum Central Correctional Home, Kolkata, and non-submission of requisite reports in the matters by the concerned authorities despite its notices.



While dealing with the proceedings related to these cases, the Commission has observed that the incidents reveal mismanagement in the jails in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

There are adequate provisions in jail manuals providing for an atmosphere free from temptations, which do not give an opportunity to any inmate to commit suicide. It is for this reason that ceiling fans and hanging hooks are not provided in the prison cells.

The suicide by an under-trial prisoner in the Taloja Central Jail happened on May 27, 2020, while the convicted prisoner of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home, Kolkata, West Bengal, committed suicide at SSK Hospital on April 28, 2020, while undergoing treatment.

In both the cases, the Commission has asked the Secretary, Legal Service authority, through the Registrars of the High Courts of Mumbai and Kolkata respectively to submit a report within four weeks about the conditions in the Jail premises in Maharashtra and West Bengal, which do not give an opportunity to an inmate to commit suicide.

The Commission has also sent final reminders to the District Magistrate, Raigad, Maharashtra, and District Magistrate, Kolkata to submit the requisite reports in these two instant cases, including the magisterial enquiry report, within four weeks.

The Commission has said that if the concerned authorities fail to send the reports, it would be constrained to take coercive steps under Section 13 of the PHR Act, 1993. (ANI)

