NHSRCL preparing DPRs for 7 high speed rail corridors: Goyal

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that the railways has sanctioned the work of carrying out detailed project report (DPR) for the seven new high speed rail corridors across the country to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) but work for the none of the new corridors have been sanctioned till date.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Railways has assigned the work for the preparation of DPR for the seven new High Speed Rail (HSR) corridors to NHSRCL."

The seven new proposed high speed rail corridors are -- Delhi-Noida-Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow-Varanasi, Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Nasik-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore, Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar and Varanasi-Patna-Howrah.

Goyal said, "None of the above seven High Speed corridor is sanctioned as yet."

He said that the decision on sanctioning any HSR project depends on the outcome of DPR, techno-economic feasibility, availability of resources and financing options.

The Minister said that the preparation of DPRs is still in progress and alignment or route for the corridors has yet not been finalised.

Currently, the NHSRCL is executing the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

