NIA arrests 3 under UAPA in J-K for allegedly conspiring to spread ISIS propaganda

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three terrorists allegedly affiliated with the banned organisation Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.



In a statement, NIA said the accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with an India-centric online monthly propaganda magazine, which was published with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth in India.

"Yesterday, NIA arrested three accused persons namely Umar Nisar, resident of Magray Mohalla Achabal, Anantnag district; Tanveer Ahmad Bhat resident of Gori Mohalla Achabal, Anantnag; and Rameez Ahmad Lone resident of Chak Achabal Anantnag in a case registered by NIA on June 29 under sections 124A, 153A, and 153B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA(P) Act 1967 in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State," NIA said.

The investigating agency said the terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, had created a network wherein ISIS-related propaganda material was disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members.

"In this connection, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth. NIA had earlier conducted searches at the premises of the arrested accused and recovered a large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with the ISIS logo.

"Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine (VOH)," the statement said.

It added that examination of the arrested accused led to searches at two more locations in Anantnag district in which a number of digital devices and other materials have been seized.

"Investigation in the case continues," it added. (ANI)