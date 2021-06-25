NIA arrests absconding FICN racketeer from Murshidabad

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency arrested Jahiruddin from his house in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The National Investigation (NIA) on Friday said that it has arrested Jahiruddin SK aka Jahir, an absconding FICN racketeer in connection with the seizure of counterfeit currency of face value of Rs 6.84 lakh from Bengaluru.

A case was originally registered on August 7, 2018 in Bengaluru relating to seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having face value of Rs 6.84 lakh in denomination of Rs 2,000 from four accused persons.

The NIA had taken over the probe on September 6, 2018 and had earlier filed three charge sheets against six accused persons.

The official said that during probe it was revealed Jahiruddin is a close aide of arrested accused persons Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin who had procured FICN from their associates in Bangladesh and supplied the same to their other associates in India for circulation in various parts of the country.

Jahiruddin was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate at Malda in West Bengal seeking transit warrant to produce him before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

