NIA arrests cadre of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 22 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in the Kozhikode Maoist case who was a member of the proscribed outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist).



The accused Vijith Vijayan (26) is a resident of Wayanad district in Kerala.

The case was originally registered on November 1, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station, Kozhikode under sections 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against three accused persons.

The accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal were arrested and incriminating materials pertaining to the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) were seized from them.

NIA re-registered the case as RC-04/2019/NIA/KOC on December 18, 2019.

NIA investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal along with the absconding accused CP Usman had organised several secret meetings of the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist), for furthering its violent extremist activities in Kerala.

NIA further said that they had also conspired and committed unlawful activities, as part of their efforts to propagate the ideology and accomplish the objectives of CPI (Maoist). Accordingly, in April 2020, a charge sheet was filed against the earlier arrested accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal besides the absconding accused CP Usman under section 120B of IPC besides sections 13, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

Investigation also revealed that chargesheeted accused Allan Shuaib was radicalised and recruited into CPI(Maoist) by accused Vijith Vijayan who was arrested yesterday.

On May 1, 2020 during a search conducted at the premises of Vijith Vijayan in Kozhikode, incriminating materials including documents and various digital devices were seized. Scrutiny of the data retrieved forensically from the seized digital devices has also yielded details pertaining to the unlawful and terrorist activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres including arrested accused persons, NIA stated.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special NIA Court, Ernakulam, and sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation in the case continues. (ANI)

