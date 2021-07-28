NIA arrests key conspirator in J-K Parihar brothers killing case

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key conspirator in the Parihar brothers killing case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.



The conspirator identified as Malik Noor Mohd Fayyaz was arrested by the anti-terrorist agency on Tuesday in connection with the case which was initially registered on November 1, 2018 at Kishtwar police station in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fayyaz was produced in NIA Special Court, Jammu on Wednesday and taken into NIA custody for three days.

Anil Kumar Parihar and his brother Ajit Kumar Parihar were killed by unknown criminals who were shot at point-blank range when they were returning home after closing their shop.

The NIA had re-registered the case on November 28, 2018 and taken over the investigation.

The Central agency had earlier charge-sheeted seven persons including three killed terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen namely Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani, Zahid Hussain and four arrested accused persons namely Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Azad Hussain Bagwan and Rustam Ali, all residents of Kishtwar in NIA Special Court, Jammu on August 15 last year.

"Further investigation in the case to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched by the terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and overground workers (OGW) who were reviving the terrorism in the region of Chenab valley such as Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban led to the identification of arrested accused Malik Noor Mohd Fayyaz," the NIA said.

The investigation has revealed that he was the co-conspirator for reviving the terrorism in Chenab valley. He had also visited Assam and Nagaland along with slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Osama-bin-Javid for procurement of the weapons for the said purpose, said the NIA.

The agency also said that the accused was instrumental in motivating and recruiting gullible Muslim youths to join the cadres of Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

