NIA arrests PLA lieutenant for ambush killing of Assam Rifle personnel

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough relating to the ambush killing of Assam Rifle personnel in 2017, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has arrested absconding accused Mayanglambam Siromani, a self-styled Lieutenant of Peoples's Liberation Army/ Revolutionary People's' Front (PLA/RPF).

An NIA spokesperson here said that it has arrested Siromani, a resident of Kakching district in Manipur, on Thursday.

The official said that during investigation it was revealed that Siromani was involved in the conspiracy for attack on the road opening party of Assam Rifles.

Based on the evidence, he was charge sheeted while absconding. Further he was declared proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh was announced for information leading to his apprehension, the official said.

The official said that Siromani was an active operative of PLA/RPF in 252 Mobile BN of PLA/RPF based in Myanmar.

"He along with his co-accused had escaped after the ambush on Assam Rifles on November 15, 2017 to Myanmar," the official said.

Siromani was produced before the Special Court in Imphal and taken on police remand for five days.

The case relates to an attack on Assam Rifle ROP on November 15, 2017 in Chandel district of Manipur which one personnel died while one was critically injured. Two terrorists were also killed in the gun battle.

The NIA had registered the case on March 29, 2018 under several sections of the IPC, Arms Act,A Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

--IANS

aks/ash