NIA arrests terror suspect from Mayiladuthurai in TN

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested an Islamic State (IS) terror suspect in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai, officials said on Friday.

The suspect, A Mohammed Ashiq, 25, was arrested at Needur near Mayiladuthurai late Thursday night.

He was wanted in a criminal conspiracy aimed at attacking a few Hindumunnani leaders in Coimbatore in 2018. He is alleged to have swore allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in 2018.