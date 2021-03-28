NIA arrests TMC leader Mahato in connection with 2009 CPIM leader murder case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday has arrested All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato in connection with the 2009 murder case of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahato.



He will be produced before the court later in the day.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, elections to the 294-member state Assembly is held in eight phases that started on March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

