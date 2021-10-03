NIA carries out multiple raids involving cross LoC trade

"With the assistance of the J&K pPolice, CRPF and ITBP, the NIA conducted searches at nine locations in Poonch district at the premises of the suspected LoC traders in relation to case no. RC-17/2016/NIA/DLI," an Agency official said.

Jammu, Oct 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at nine places in Jammu and Kashmir involving the cross Line of Control (LoC) trade.

"The case was registered on December 9, 2016 by the NIA under Section 17 of UA(P) Act, 1967. The cross LoC trade had started in the year 2008 as a part of confidence building measures between J&K and Pakistan," the official said.

According to the official, the trade was based on a "barter system and third party origin goods were not allowed".

"This case is related to the large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds and other items via the cross LoC Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla district and Chakkan Da Bagh in Poonch district.

"These funds were purportedly being used for fomenting terrorism/separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," the NIA official claimed.

He added that "the investigation into the case revealed that some of the traders having excess imports were channeling the surplus profit generated to militant organizations while others are suspected to have links/connections with proscribed terrorist organisations."

"During the searches conducted today, documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the suspects."

--IANS

sq/ksk/