NIA carries out raids on Jamaat activists in Kashmir

Police sources said the NIA sleuths assisted by the local police and the CRPF raided the premises of JeI activists in Budgam, Bandipora and other districts.

Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids on Wednesday at around a dozen places involving the activists of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation.

Sources said these raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out by the NIA into the terror funding case.

Similar raids were carried out by the agency two months back on the houses and offices of prominent JeI leaders.

After carrying out the raids, those involved were summoned to appear before the NIA in Delhi.

