NIA chargesheets 3 CPI (Maoist) operatives for uploading objectionable content on social media

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before NIA Special Court at Poonamallee, Chennai against three CPI (Maoist) operatives for uploading objectionable content on social media.



According to a statement issued by the NIA on Friday, investigation and scrutiny of posts on social media accounts of the accused persons have revealed their support and active role in propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations.

It has also been revealed that the accused had been knowingly possessing documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes, photographs, etc. which were published by CPI (Maoist) with intention of supporting the organisation and were propagating its violent extremist ideology.

As per the statement, the accused identified as Vivekanandan aka Vivek, Suresh Rajan and Mohan Ramasamy have been booked under various sections of IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This case was initially registered on September 1 last year at D1 Tallakulam police station in Madurai for uploading objectionable contents on Facebook account -- "Thozhar Vivek" --denigrating the celebration of Independence Day as a sham.

It said that it took over this case on March 14, 2021 and re-registered the case.

Further Investigation into the matter is underway, it added. (ANI)

