NIA chargesheets ISI agent in UP espionage case

An NIA official said that a supplementary chargesheet against Kumbhar was filed under several sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act.

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has filled a supplementary chargesheet against a Gujarat-based resident Rajakbhai Kumbhar, who worked as an ISI agent, in connection with its probe into the espionage case of Uttar Pradesh.

The official said that Kumbhar was arrested on September 30, last year and during investigation it was revealed that he had visited Pakistan twice on legal documents.

"During his return in the course of second visit, Kumbhar had come in contact with Pakistani ISI operatives Hamid aka Asim and Mohammad Rashid and joined the conspiracy. He transferred funds to accused for the information he had provided to the ISI operatives in Pakistan," the official said.

The NIA case is based on the FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh Police in which accused Rashid, a resident of Chandoli was arrested on January 19 last year for sending sensitive information, photos and videos of vital installations of strategic importance to ISI operatives based in Pakistan. The NIA registered the case on April 6, last year.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Rashid on July 16 last year for his role in supplying sensitive, tactical and strategically important information about vital installations and movement of Indian security forces to his ISI handlers based in Pakistan.

--IANS

aks/rt