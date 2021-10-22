NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J-K

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.



As per the agency, cadres of various proscribed terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) are involved in a conspiracy to carry out violent acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities of the country.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.

So far, as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks as per the IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar. (ANI)

