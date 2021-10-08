NIA court convicts 3 Al Qaeda affiliated group members in 2016 Mysuru court blast case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Bengaluru on Friday convicted three members of Base Movement, an outfit owing allegiance to proscribed terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, for their involvement in the 2016 Mysuru court blast case.



The convicts Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas, M Samsun Karim Raja alias Abdul Karim and Dawood Sulaiman are all residents of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The bomb blast took place in a public toilet in Court premises of Chamarajapuram, Mysuru City on August 1, 2016.

The quantum of punishment against the convicted accused persons will be pronounced on October 11.

The case was originally registered on August 1, 2016 at Lakshmipuram Police Station, Mysuru City, against unknown accused persons.

But on the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs orders, NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation.

According to NIA, the investigation had revealed that the August 1 bomb blast in Mysuru Court was one among the five series of bomb blasts committed by the members of Base Movement, an organization, owing allegiance to Al Qaeda, a proscribed Terrorist Organization.

They had also executed the series of bomb blasts in 2016 at Chittor Court in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on April 4, at Kollam Court, Kerala on May 15 and again at Nellore Court, on September 12 and at Mallapuram Court, Kerala on November 1.

NIA said the accused persons Nainar Abbas and Dawood Sulaiman had formed the Base Movement, in Tamil Nadu in January 2015, inspired by the ideology of Al-Qaeda and its leader Osama Bin Laden. They had recruited the other accused persons and hatched a criminal conspiracy to threaten government departments, especially courts, holding them responsible for atrocities and injustice meted out to a particular religious group.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, they had systematically issued threats to prison authorities and police officials of different states and to French Embassy in India, the central agency said.

After investigation, NIA had filed a charge sheet against three accused - Nainar Abbas Ali, M Samsun Karim Raja and Dawood Sulaiman on May 24, 2017 and the trial in the case was concluded on September 29, 2021.

On Friday, the NIA special court, Bengaluru held the three accused persons guilty and convicted them under relevant sections of IPC. (ANI)