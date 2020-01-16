NIA Court extends remand of two accused arrested under UAPA in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here extended the remand of two accused, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Kozhikode last year in November.

The court has also directed that both, Allen and Thaha, to be transferred to the Thrissur high-security prison for safety. Both the accused reiterated that they were CPI (M) activists.



''We are not Maoists. We are CPI (M) activists. The Chief Minister, who says we are Maoists, should bring proof of whom we killed and where we bombed. In the last election, we have served as CPI (M), booth agents. We are the ones who went out to vote and pasted posters for the party," the duo said in the Court.

They were charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being a member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA.

Allen and Thaha, students of law and journalism respectively of Kannur University, were taken into custody by the police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on November 1, last year. (ANI)

