NIA court sends Sachin Waze's aide Riyaz Qazi to custody till April 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday sent accused ex-Crime Intelligence Unit officer Riyaz Qazi, an aide of suspended Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to custody till April 16.



NIA has demanded custody for 10 days.

The NIA arrested Qazi at 12.30 am on charges of destroying evidence and involvement in conspiracy in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren cases, NIA officials said.

Qazi, who was continuously questioned by the NIA in connection with the murder of Hiren and the Antilia bomb scare case, was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March.

Sources said that Qazi destroyed vital evidence related to the case such as a fake number plate and, Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the Society of Sachin Waze's residence. He was seen in several garages where he got fake number plates made and later confiscated the DVRs from all the garages and destroyed them.

The NIA confirmed Qazi's arrest, saying that he destroyed important evidence for which he was arrested.

Earlier, on Friday, the NIA had recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with the above-mentioned case.

Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, was sent to NIA custody till March 25.

On Friday Waze was produced before a special NIA court that sent him to judicial custody till April 23, 2021, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

