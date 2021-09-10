NIA court sentenced 7-year imprisonment to LeT terrorist

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A special NationaI Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday sentenced seven-year rigorous imprisonment to a Pakistani terrorist of Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT), the agency said.



The terrorist, identified as Mohammad Amir, along with three others had illegally infiltrated into Indian territory from Pakistan along with weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores with an intention to carry out a terrorist attack at different locations in India in the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan.

Amir's other three associates were killed in an encounter with security forces on November 21, 2017, while he was arrested on November 24, 2017, from Magam, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

"NIA Special Court, Patiala House, pronounced judgment and sentenced accused Amir seven-year rigorous imprisonment and fine under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 25(1A) of Arms Act, section 5 of Explosive Substances Act, section 14 of Foreigners Act and section 6( 1A) of Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act," NIA said in a statement.

After completion of the investigation, NIA had filed a charge sheet on May 18, 2018, against Amir alias Abu Hamaas, the residence of Baldiya Town, Karachi, Pakistan, mentioned the NIA statement.

After consideration of evidence brought on record during the investigation by NIA, the statement said the NIA Special Court had convicted Amir on April 6 this year. (ANI)

