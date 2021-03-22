NIA files charge sheet against 18 in Jaipur gold smuggling case

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency has named Hetram, Sunil Verma, Rashid Qureshi, Abdul Razzak, Shokat Ali, Surendra Kumar Darji, Mohammed Arif, Aizaz Khan, Sameer Khan, Muniyad Ali Khan, Subhash, Mohammed Maqbool Shekh, Chuna Ram, Amjad Ali, Mohabbat Ali, Ramchandra, Mukesh and Mohammed Aslam before a NIA Special Court in Jaipur under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the seizure of 18.5 kg of smuggled gold at Jaipur International Airport in September last year.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against 18 gold smugglers in Jaipur International Airport gold smuggling case.

The official said that probe led to the recovery of various incriminating material including chats, audio messages and images from the digital devices of the accused persons.

The official said that it was revealed that the people charge sheeted had conspired and formed an international gang for smuggling gold into India. Gold bars were being smuggled by the members of the gang to Jaipur from Saudi Arabia for its further delivery to gold dealers, the official added.

The NIA had registered a case on September 22 last year relating to the seizure of 18.56939 kg of smuggled gold at Jaipur International Airport.

