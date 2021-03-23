NIA files charge sheet against 5 in Manipur state council case

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency has named Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Yambem Biren, Narengbam Biswajit Singh, Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) before a NIA Special Court in Imphal.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against five people in connection with its probe in the Manipur state council at London case.

The official said that the during investigation it was found that Narengbam Samarjit Singh was the Chairman and Managing Director of Salai Group of Companies and SMART Society.

"He along with his associates Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand had illegally collected huge amounts of money and cheated the public by taking deposits from the public by offering 36 per cent annual returns on the deposits made to the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society without any legal authority," the official said.

The official said that these illegally funds were laundered by Narengbam Samarjit Singh and his associates through various companies of the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society.

"The illegitimate funds were further utilised for unlawful activities like declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and the formation of Manipur State Council at London and also for funding the Army of the Manipur State Council," the official said.

A case was registered by the Manipur Police on October 30, 2019, pertaining to the declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and formation of Manipur State Council at London on OCtober 29, 2019 by the self styled External Affairs and Defence Minister of so called Manipur State Council Narengbam Samarjit Singh and self styled Chief Minister of Manipur State Council Yambem Biren.

