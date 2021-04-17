NIa files charge sheet against 7 members of BKI in Jammu narco-terror case

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency has named seven narco-smugglers associated with BKI -- Gurpartap Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Sham Lal, Ajeet Kumar aka Kala, Bishan Das aka Raju, Jasraj Singh, Subhash Chander and Gurbaksh Singh -- all residents of Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that it has filed a charge sheet against seven narco-smugglers associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with its probe into the Jammu narco-terrorism case.

The case arose out of Arnia police station on September 20 last year wherein during a search in the late hours at International Border, near RS Pura in Jammu heroin weighing 61 kgs, opium weighing 1.2 kgs along with two pistols, three magazines and 100 live rounds were recovered.

The NIA had taken over the probe on November 26 last year.

The official said that during probe it was revealed that the seven charge-sheeted accused in this case were part of a narco-terrorism module of BKI.

The official said that the prime objective of this module was to raise funds for BKI through proceeds of narcotics.

"Each member of this module had unique role and responsibility in execution of this conspiracy. The modus operandi involved smuggling of narcotics and arms or ammunition across the International Border in Jammu region and further supply and sale of the same in the state of Punjab," the official said.

The official pointed out that the proceeds of narcotics so generated were to be used for funding BKI's terrorist activities.

"The arms so smuggled were to be used by members of BKI for violent terrorist acts," the official said.

The official said that after the arrest of the seven accused, further searches were conducted which had led to recovery of drug proceeds of Rs 9.06 lakh, more arms and ammunitions and other incriminating materials.

