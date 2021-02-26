NIA files charge sheet against ISI Agent in connection with espionage case in UP

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it filed a supplementary charge sheet against an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent in connection with an espionage case in Uttar Pradesh.



In a press release, NIA said that the accused Rajakbhai Kumbhar, is accused of meeting and conspiring with ISI agent Hamid alias Asim and is also tasked with transferring funds to co-accused Rashid for the information he had provided to the ISI operatives in Pakistan.

Kumbhar was arrested on September 30, 2020, when the NIA took charge of the case.

The case was registered in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on January 19, 2020, in which Rashid was arrested on the same day for his role in supplying sensitive information, photos and videos of vital installations of strategic importance to ISI operatives based in Pakistan. The NIA has re-registered the case on April 6 last year and taken up the investigation, according to the press note.

A charge sheet was filed against Rashid in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on July 16, 2020, for his role in supplying important information to his ISI operatives based in Pakistan, according to the press note.

Further investigation by NIA revealed that Kumbhar had visited Pakistan twice on legal documents.

"During his second visit, he met and conspired with ISI agent Hamid alias Asim. Rajakbhai transferred funds to Rashid for the information he had provided to the ISI operatives in Pakistan," read the press release.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)







