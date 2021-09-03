NIA files charge sheet in Antilia, Mansukh Hiran death cases

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the charge sheet in the sensational twin cases of planting a gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and subsequent death of SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Dismissed controversial police officer Sachin Vaze is the main accused, while a retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma is among the other accused in the case.