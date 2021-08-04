NIA files charge-sheet in case against Lashkar-e-Mustafa commander Hidayatullah Malik

Srinagar (Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet in its special Court in Jammu in a case against Hidayatullah Malik, who is Commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa and working on behest of Jaish-e-Mohammad.



According to a release by NIA, he was arrested from the Gangyal area of Jammu on February 6.

"In this case, NIA had raided many places in Kashmir and Jammu. One hand grenade, 3 magazines, and 28 rounds were recovered from him when he was arrested. He has done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and NSA's office in Delhi," the release said.

"In different raids in Kashmir and in Jammu after his arrest Digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops, and many booklets containing incriminating material had been recovered, also one Irfan Ahmad Dar of Anantnag was recently arrested in this case," it said.

According to the Public Prosecutor of NIA Jammu, Vipin Kalra, the charge-sheet has been filed in the Hidayatullah Malik case against six accused, one of which is woman, Nasirat-ul-din.

So far nine people have been arrested in this case, a charge sheet has been filed against six and an investigation is going on against three people. (ANI)

