NIA files chargesheet against 18 accused in 2019 Saraikela Kharsawan case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 18 accused in connection with killing of five police personnel by CPI(Maoists) in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district in 2019.



The case pertains to deadly attack on the police patrolling party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) on June 14, 2019 around at Kukru Haat in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharswan district in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition were looted, according to a release by the NIA.

The NIA investigation revealed the plan was executed under the leadership of Maharaj Pramanik, Zonal Commander of Bundu Chandil Sub Zone, who had also enlisted the help of over ground workers and sympathisers of CPI(Maoist).

The attack was carried out in order to loot the arms and ammunition, further strengthen their organization and also as a retaliation for the killing of one of their cadres namely Pradeep Swasi, by the security forces in that area. (ANI)

