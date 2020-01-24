NIA files chargesheet against 2 Bangladeshi terrorists

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against two Bangladeshi terrorists of the Ansar-al-Islam outfit, who had entered India illegally and concealed their identity by procuring fake Aadhaar cards.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the chargesheet against the two terrorists was filed in a Special NIA court in Mizoram capital Aizawl under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The anti-terror probe agency said it filed the chargesheet against Mahmud Hassan alias Shariful Islam and Mohamad Sa'ad Hussain alias Mohamad Sayad Hussain, who were detained by villagers in Silsuri when they could not produce valid documents and gave unsatisfactory replies about their antecedents and presence in the area in July 2019.

The spokesperson said that both of them were handed over to the BSF personnel of Silsuri Border Out-Post (BOP) who in turn handed over the two accused to Marpara police.

"During investigation, identity of the accused as Hassan and Hussain as residents of Bangladesh and also established that both the accused are members of Ansar-al-Islam, a banned terrorist organization in Bangladesh," the spokesperson said.

He claimed that both crossed the India-Bangladesh border along Tripura illegally in November 2018.

"They concealed their location and identity based on fake Aadhaar cards. These fake Aadhaar cards were given to them by their handlers in Bangladesh," he said.

"Investigation further revealed that accused Hassan had travelled from Agartala to Bengaluru in pursuance to the conspiracy of terrorist acts in India and stayed in Bengaluru for eight to nine months from November 2018 to July 2019," he said.

The officer said that during his stay in Bengaluru, Hassan conducted a recce of some public places and also on instructions of his handler he financially assisted another arrested ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) member lodged in Kolkata jail. According to the NIA, ABT is another banned terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

"Both the accused later criminally conspired, as per directions of their handlers in Bangladesh and tried to procure weapons from various places in Tripura and Mizoram in pursuance of the conspiracy of committing terrorist acts in India," he said.

The officer added that during investigation, a large amount of incriminating documents were recovered from their seized digital devices.

Mizoram police registered a case in this regard in July last year, which was taken over by the NIA in September.

