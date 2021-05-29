NIA files chargesheet against accused in Madurai Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before the special NIA Court against an alleged member of fundamentalist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir.



The accused namely Mohammed Iqbal N alias Senthil Kumar (31) is a resident of Kazimar Street, Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The case was originally registered relating to the uploading of denigrating posts on Facebook by the accused. NIA had re-registered the case and taken up the investigation.

"The investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page 'Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street' were uploaded by the accused to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order," the NIA said.

"He had conspired with other suspects, in the name of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organisation in many countries and had professed and preached about establishing Islamic State Caliphate or Khilafa and implement Sharia globally including in India by overthrowing non-Islamic governments," it said.

As per the investigation, he had also created multiple social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, WhatsApp to upload posts "intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and to excite disaffection towards the Indian Government". (ANI)

