NIA files chargesheet against ISIS operative

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House in New Delhi against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operative, informed NIA.



NIA further stated that the chargesheet has been filed against the accused Mohammed Shahzad Kamal under sections 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 17, 18, 39, and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case was registered by NIA in 2018 against Mohd Mufti Suhail other members of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, an organisation affiliated with ISIS.

The earlier charge sheet was filed against ten arrested accused persons in the instant case in 2019.

The investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Mohhamed Shahzad Kamal was involved in a conspiracy since its initial stage along with other co-accused persons. He was instrumental in arranging and providing funds from Saudi Arabia for the furtherance of terrorist activities of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam.

Further investigation in the case continues, said NIA. (ANI)

