NIA files chargesheets against seven CPI 'Maoist operatives'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed charge sheet against seven senior operatives for their role in conspiring, supporting and furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, in Andhra Pradesh and nearby states, said the NIA.



According to the NIA, the accused persons have been chargesheeted under sections 120B of IPC; sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967; section 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act and section 25 (1A) of the Indian Arms Act.

The accused persons have been identified as Pangi Naganna, Akkiraju Harigopal alias RK alias Rama Krishna alias Saketh alias Saleem alias Madhu alias Vishal alias Manyam, member, Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) and Advisor and In-charge of Andhra-Orissa Border; Boppudi Anjamma of Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS); Rela Rajeshwari of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Anduluri Annapurna of Pragatisheela Karmika Samakhya, Manukonda Srinivasa Rao and Jangala Koteshwar Rao alias Koti of Pragatisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS).

The case was originally registered on November 23, 2020 at Munchigput police station in Visakhapatnam, in which an accused Pangi Naganna was intercepted by Munchingput police while carrying Maoist literature and other incriminating materials.

On his disclosure a large cache of explosives and arms were recovered which were to be further handed to the members of CPI (Maoist) by Pangi Naganna.

NIA had re-registered the case on March 7, 2021 and taken over the investigation.

The NIA stated that during the course of investigation it was revealed that ABMS, CMS, PKS, VIRASAM and PKM are frontal organisations/Praja Sanghalu of CPI (Maoist) and were floated in pursuance to the Tactical United Front strategy of CPI (Maoist).

The five accused leaders of these frontal organisations used to meet Akkiraju Harigopal, Advisor and In-charge, Andhra-Orissa Border, Special Zonal Committee, CPI (Maoist) and other leaders in the forest along with Pangi Naganna who in the guise of working as a journalist, was organizing meetings and appointments with senior leaders of CPI (Maoist).

During the meetings, the leaders of frontal organisations used to discuss their strategy for organizing agitations, dharnas, rasta roko and other activities against the Government in order spread Maoist ideology and to garner support from various sections of society for the cause of CPI (Maoist).

The further investigation in the case continues, said the NIA.


