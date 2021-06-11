NIA files supplementary charge sheet against CPI (Maoist) leader in MLA murder case

A NIA spokesperson here said that the agency filed the charge sheet against Kalavathi under several sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act before a Special NIA court in Hyderabad. The anti-terror probe agency official said that during the probe it was revealed that Kalavathi had joined the proscribed terrorist organisation 20 years ago and was an Area Committee member of the organisation at the time of her arrest.

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Sake Kalavathi, Area Commander of the CPI (Maoist), in connection with the murder of Kidari Sarveswara Rao, Araku MLA of Andhra Pradesh.

"She is the wife of Kakuri Peddanna, a State Zonal Committee member of CPI( Maoist) and she, along with her husband and other co- accused persons was part of a 40 member team which was camping in Dumbriguda 15 days prior to the incident of the murder."

"She was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), used to carry INSAS Rifle and was instrumental in providing logistics support to the team that carried out the killing of Rao, the then MLA of Araku and Siveri Soma, ex-MLA of Araku," the official added.

The case was originally registered on September 23, 2018 at Visakhapatnam relating to the murder of Rao, Araku MLA and Soma, ex-MLA, by armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) at Livitiputtu village in Dumbriguda Mandal, Visakhapatnam. The NIA had re-registered the case on December 6, 2018. After investigation, the NIA had filed the charge sheet against nine accused persons.

--IANS

aks/bg