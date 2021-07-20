NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against CPI-Maoist member in Kozhikode case

An NIA spokesperson said here that the anti-terror probe agency filed the supplemantary charge-sheet against Vijayan, a resident of Wayanad in Kerala, before a special NIA court in Ernakulam on Monday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Vijith Vijayan, a CPI (Maoist) member, in the Kozhikode Maoist case for his alleged role in facilitating recruitment for the banned organisation.

The official said that investigation has revealed that Vijayan was an active member of CPI (Maoist) and was part of its publication division.

"He was instrumental in translating the documents of CPI (Maoist) and facilitating recruitment for the banned outfit," the official said.

The official added that the probe also established that Vijayan had "motivated and recruited" chargesheeted accused Allan Shuaib into CPI (Maoist) and was actively involved in enhancing the activities and influence of the outfit and its frontal organisation, Padantharam.

Vijayan was arrested by the NIA on January 21 this year.

The Kerala Police had registered a case on November 1, 2019 in Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib, Thwaha Fasal and C.P. Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist).

The NIA had taken over the probe on December 18, 2019. The agency had earlier filed a charge-sheet against three accused persons on May 27, 2020.

