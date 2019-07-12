NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Araku MLA and Ex-MLA Murder Case

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): National Investigative Agency on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Araku MLA and ex-MLA murder case.

The investigative agency filed a supplementary charge sheet in NIA Special Court, Vijayawada against Vanthala Dharmayya (36) under section 120-B, 302 of IPC and sections 18 and 38 of UA(P) Act.

The case relates to the murder of Araku constituency MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and Ex- MLA Siveri Soma on September 23 last year, near village Livitiputtu village, Pothangi Panchayat by cadres of CPI (Maoist), NIA said in a statement.The case was initially registered at Dumbriguda Police Station and was subsequently taken over by NIA.Vanthala Dharmayya was arrested by NIA during the investigation on January 16. According to the NIA statement, the investigation revealed that he was a Maoist sympathiser and has played a key role in the conspiracy to commit the above murders."He used to remain in touch with the Maoists in their camps in the forest and used to extend logistical support to them. He is also associated with the other accused persons in the case," the statement by the investigative agency said.NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against other accused persons in the case -- Yedala Subba Rao (45), Gemmili Sobhan (32), Korra Kamala (35) and four other absconding CPI(Maoist) cadres.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)