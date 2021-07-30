NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Hizul narco terror case

An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Manpreet Singh before the NIA Special Court in Punjab's Mohali under several sections of the IPC, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Manpreet Singh aka Mann, a narco trafficker in the Hizbul Mujahideen narco terror case.

The official said that probe revealed that Manpreet Singh is a narco trafficker and he was in close contact with other co-conspirators of the case for supply of weapons and channelising the proceeds of sale of narcotics.

"During search, 130 live rounds of 9mm calibre of Pakistani origin were recovered from his possession," the official said.

The case was originally registered on April 25 last year at Sadar Police Station in Amritsar relating to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri and seizure of a truck and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from his possession.

Shergojri was an overground worker and close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir and had come to Amritsar to collect funds that were proceeds of narcotics sale, for furthering terrorist activities in J&K.

The NIA had taken over the probe on May 8 last year. Earlier, it had filed charge-sheets against 11 accused persons in the case.

