NIA files supplementary charge sheet in ISIS Daesh case

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir under several sections of the IPC and the UA (P) Act at NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two ISIS sympathisers in connection with its probe into ISIS Daesh Bengaluru module case.

The official said that both the accused persons were part of a terrorist group which identified impressionable Muslim youth and further motivated, radicalised them and also provided funds for their visit to Syria to further the ideology and activities of banned terrorist organization ISIS.

The official said that the agency had registered a case on September 19 last year after the questioning of Dr Abdur Rahman in Islamic State Khorasan province case, who was motivated and sent to Syria to join ISIS in 2013-14 by the terrorist group formed by accused in the instant case.

The official said that painstaking investigative efforts resulted into the busting of an ISIS module wherein, the names of various persons responsible for radicalising and funding the visits of Muslim youth from Bengaluru to ISIS area emerged.

The official said that it was also revealed that Cader, Nasir and some of their associates who are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation, had formed a group namely "Quran Circle" to further their ISIS related activities.

The official said that based on the forensic examination of digital devices seized during the search and meticulous analysis of funds raised and provided by the members of Quran Circle, roles of various accused located abroad and in India, has emerged which is under investigation in the case.

