NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 terrorists of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen in conspiracy case

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency files a supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) in the "Poonch-TuM conspiracy case" of Jammu and Kashmir.



"NIA files Supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) in poonch-TuM conspiracy case of Jammu and Kashmir (RC-02/2021/NIA/JMU)," read the release by the government agency.

Today, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet before Special NIA court, Jammu against two accused persons namely Shaid Naveed and Zafar Iqbal (presently based in Pakistan) under section 120-B read with sections 121-A, 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 7, 25 of Arms Act, Sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substance Act and Sections 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

"The case was initially registered as FIR under sections 16/18/20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 121-A/122/295-A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mendhar Police Station of Poonch district. The accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terror activities and to wage war against the Indian State," said the release.

The accused in the case were tasked in smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc, into the Indian territory. During the course of the investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM were recovered.

The first chargesheet was filed against seven accused on June 24, 2021, said the official release.

The investigation has further revealed that the charge-sheeted terrorist of TuM namely Zafar Iqbal based in Pakistan had sent funds through his associate Shaid Naveed who was then based in Kuwait. These funds were further sent to the Poonch district for the purpose of carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further investigation in this case is underway. (ANI)

