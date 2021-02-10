NIA finds high-grade explosive hidden in Jharkhand forest

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) In a massive action against the Maoists in Jharkhand, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches in the dense forest in the state's Khunti district and recovered high-grade explosives and cordtex wire, which were meant to be used against security forces.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the team of the anti-terror probe agency conducted searches in the forests of Korangburu hillock in Khunti and recovered 100 metre cordtex wire and 126 gelatin sticks (15 kg).

The official said the searches were carried out at the instance of arrested armed cadre of banned CPI-Maoist Naina aka Birsa Munda.

"The explosives were planned to be used against the security forces by CPI-Maoist."

The official said that the case pertains to the attack on a police party by the cadres of CPI-Maoist at Kukru Haat in Saraikela-Kherswan district on June 14, 2019 in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition looted.

The Jharkhand Police registered a case on June 15, 2019 and had arrested a total of 11 accused and filed two charge sheets against them.

The NIA re-registered the case on December 9, 2020 and during the course of investigation, arrested five more accused, who are the armed cadres of CPI-Maoist.

The official said, "During the examination of accused Naina, it was revealed that explosives procured by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) are hidden at the Korangburu hillock, in Jilingkel. NIA team, with the help of local police and SSB, conducted searches during late hours and recovered Cordtex wire and 126 gelatin sticks."

