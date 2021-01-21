NIA makes one more arrest in Pantheerankavu Maoist case

Vijayan, the fourth accused in the case, will be produced before the NIA court in Ernakulam and the agency is likely to ask for his custody for further interrogation.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Vijith Vijayan of Wayand in the infamous Pantheerankavu Maoist case.

Vijith has connections with Alan Shuhaib and Twaha Fasal, two other accused in the case. The Kerala High Court had earlier cancelled the bail of Faisal, who is now back at the Viyyur central prison in Thrissur. Shuhaib is out on bail considering his medical condition.

The NIA had earlier questioned Vijayan, Abhilash Padachery and Eldo Wilson after both Fasal and Shuhaib were arrested in the Maoist case.

Shuhaib and Fasal were arrested for having Maoist links from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode in July 2020. They were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), leading to a major political slugfest.

--IANS

