NIA officials reach West Bengal's Jagaddal to probe bombing incidents outside BJP MP's residence

NIA officials arrived at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in Jagaddal, North 24 Parganas to probe September 8 bombing case there."I have seen two officers here and another NIA team is on the way. They will talk to the local police. I have given all details about bombings," Singh told reporters.Three crude bombs were hurled outside the house of Arjun Singh 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, despite security presence, on September 8 morning between 6 am and 6.30 am. The bombs hit one of the entrance gates of the house, however, no injuries were reported in the incident.The BJP leader was not present at his home and was in Delhi at the time of the incident, but his family members were inside the house.Soon after the attack, the BJP has reacted strongly and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista asked for an NIA investigation in the matter. The West Bengal BJP has claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the attack on the BJP MP's residence.However, the TMC had refuted the charges and said that the attack was a result of the internal feud in the Bengal BJP.Meanwhile, the Centre has upgraded Singh's armed security cover to 'Z' category after the incident.Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an order giving the security responsibility of the leader to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "The paramilitary wing under the Central government took the charge on Tuesday," a government source told ANI.The leader will be provided with the security cover only in West Bengal, said the source, adding "Arjun Singh was earlier being provided "Y +" category security by the CISF.The CISF has been providing 'Y+' security cover to Arjun Singh since March 2019.Singh, an MP from Barrackpore parliamentary constituency, has now been put under security cover of more than nine armed CISF troops at his house round the clock. A squad of five armed commandos will provide security to the leader while travelling within West Bengal.Singh, who was a Trinamool Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and won from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. (ANI)