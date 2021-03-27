NIA orders probe into alleged thrashing of accused linked to narco terror case

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged thrashing of an accused in connection with a narco terror case.

An NIA source related to the development told IANS, "There has been an allegation that one person was thrashed by the NIA's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP), who had called the former for questioning at its office in Jammu."