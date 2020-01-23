Davinder Singh, three others brought to Jammu for NIA probe

Srinagar: Suspended DSP Davinder Singh and three other people arrested with him were produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu on Thursday.

The suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh was brought to Jammu by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Davinder Singh after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16.