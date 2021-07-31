NIA raids 14 places in J-K in two seperate terror related cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at 14 places here in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief Hidayatullah Malik and recovery of a 7 kg IED in Jammu, the probe agency said.



Multiple NIA teams carried out simultaneous raids at these locations that include Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu and Banihal this morning in connection with two terror cases.

The first case is related to the recovery of a 7 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the Jammu bus stand in February this year, while the second is related to a conspiracy by terror organisation LeM nearly a month after the arrest of its chief Hidayatullah Malik and his sensational disclosures, including that NSA Ajit Doval's office in New Delhi, was filmed for a possible terror attack. The NIA took over the case this year in March.

The LeM chief was arrested by Anantnag police from the Kunjwani area of Jammu on February 6 this year as he was planning to set up a base in the winter capital. He was also planning terror attacks.

The NIA then said that it registered the case relating to a conspiracy by frontal running terror organisation LeM, working at the behest of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in the Jammu area with an aim of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

The case was initially registered at Gangyal Police station on February 6 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The NIA re-registered this case on March 2 this year and taken over the investigation. One hand grenade, three magazines and 28 rounds with other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist Malik, who had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out terror attacks.

Malik has been associated with other terror groups in past and has furthered subversive and terror activities in Kashmir valley.

The terror group had also committed a daylight bank robbery in which Rs 60 lakhs were looted from Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020. (ANI)

