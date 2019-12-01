NIA raids 2 locations in Tamil Nadu ISIS module cases

Tiruchirapalli/Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli districts in connection with a Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module case.

The raids were conducted on warrants issued by the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam.

During searches at the houses of two arrested persons namely Alavudeen from Thanjavur and S Sarfudeen from Tiruchirapalli, digital devices including two laptops, six mobile phones, eleven SIM cards, one pen drive, one hard disc, one memory card, five CDs and DVDs, one axe beside seventeen documents were seized, the NIA said in a statement.



The seized items including the digital devices will be submitted to the NIA Special Court. The digital devices will be subjected to forensic examination.

In May, a case was registered against six accused persons from Coimbatore, based on the information that they have been propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the organisation and carrying out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

After registration of the case, searches were conducted on June 12, 2019 at the houses of six accused persons in Coimbatore and based on the incriminating facts revealed, two accused Mohammed Azarudheen (A-1) and Shiek Hidayathulla (A-3) were arrested.

The suspects are being examined to ascertain their association with the arrested accused persons besides their involvement in any unlawful activity, intended at furthering the objectives of ISIS. (ANI)

