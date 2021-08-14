NIA raids 7 places in TN, Kerala in Vizhinjam arms trafficking case

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the premises linked to the accused named in the Vizhinjam arms trafficking case and recovered books relating to terror organisation LTTE, officials said.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out searches at seven locations in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam district of Kerala at the premises of accused and suspects involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka.