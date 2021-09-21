NIA raids multiple places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations on Tuesday in the Kashmir Valley.
Sources here said NIA sleuths raided the residence of Mohammad Shafi Wani, a resident of Lasjan in Srinagar district.
"Searches were carried out by NIA at Wani's residence. Mobile phones of Wani and his son were seized and Wani was later detained for questioning at Pantha Chowk police station.
"In Kulgam district, NIA searched the residence of Waseem Ahmad Dar, resident of Larm Ganjipora.
"In Anantnag district, searches were carried out in the residence of Bashir Ahmad Padder, resident of Bamnu Sadiwar.
"In Baramulla district, a raid was carried in the house of Ghulam Mohiud Din Wani of Zandfaran Sheer who is an employee in Sericulture department," the source said.
--IANS
sq/in