NIA raids multiple places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations on Tuesday in the Kashmir Valley.

Sources here said NIA sleuths raided the residence of Mohammad Shafi Wani, a resident of Lasjan in Srinagar district.

"Searches were carried out by NIA at Wani's residence. Mobile phones of Wani and his son were seized and Wani was later detained for questioning at Pantha Chowk police station.