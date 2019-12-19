NIA re-arrests accused in connection with Kerala professor's palm-chopping case

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-arrested an accused, belonging to Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with a professor's palm chopping case in Kerala.

The arrest on Wednesday was carried out after the Supreme Court stayed the order of the Kerala High Court granting bail to the accused, KA Najeeb (31), according to a press note by the NIA.



Najeeb was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for "conspiring and facilitating the lethal attack on Professor TJ Joseph at Thodupuzha, Ernakulam district in Kerala on July 4, 2010."

The attack had been carried out over some alleged derogatory remarks on the Prophet, in a question paper prepared by the professor.

Najeeb was arrested by the NIA on April 10, 2015 in connection with the case from Coimbatore, but was granted bail by the Kerala HC on July 23, 2019, following delay in commencement of trial.

The NIA had challenged the Kerala HC's order in the apex court, and following a stay by the Supreme Court the NIA team re-arrested him. (ANI)

