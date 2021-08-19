NIA searches at 3 Patna locations in Jehanabad arms recovery case

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it has carried out searches at three locations in Patna in connection with the case relating to arms recovery from Bihar's Jehanabad.

An NIA spokesperson said that searches were carried out at the premises of an accused and two others, who are suspected to be involved in procurement and transportation of arms and ammunitions for the proscribed CPI-Maoist in Bihar and Jharkhand.