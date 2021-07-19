NIA searches in Telangana in Dummugedam explosives case

An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency conducted searches at nine locations in Mahboob Nagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal districts of Telangana at the premises of accused persons namely Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, Gunji Vikram, Sura Saraiah, V Sathish, Vallepu Swamy, Trinadha Rao and also in the explosives magazine of accused Vallepu Swamy.

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at nine locations in Telangana in connection with the Dummugedam explosives case of Maoists.

The official said that during searches, NIA seized metal plates and pieces, iron pipes and circles, coins, bills suspected to be used for making IEDs and grenade launchers, various incriminating documents and explosive substances including slurry sticks and electric detonators.

The official said said that a case was registered on February 18 this year at Dummugudem Police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem against eight accused persons including four Under Ground cadres of CPI (Maoist) relating to seizure of explosive materials including 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire from the possession of accused Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah while they were transporting it to Hidma alias Mangu, commander of PLGA first Battalion of CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

NIA had registered a case on May 2 this year.

--IANS

aks/kr