NIA sleuths raid residence of slain Maoist's brother in TN

The NIA team accompanied by revenue officials found some Maoist leaflets at the residence of Murugesan as also the death certificate of U. Karthik.

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of U. Murugesan at Kallur in Pudukkottai district on Tuesday morning. Murugesan is the brother of U. Karthik who was killed in a shootout by the Kerala police in 2018.

The NIA is conducting raids across 20 places in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Dindigul and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu since Tuesday morning. This is following the case registered by the NIA in September 2016.

The NIA in a press statement said that its team was conducting raids at twenty locations across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in the Edakkara Maoist case (RC-2/2021/NIA/KOC). This was pertaining to the conspiracy by the members of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terror organization which conducted training camps, arms training, flag hoisting, and celebrations of the formation day of the CPI (Maoist) during September 2016 in the Edakkara area in the Nilambur forests in Kerala.

The raids are continuing in the state but NIA officials refused to comment on their progress.

