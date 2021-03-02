NIA takes over probe into explosion at Nimita Railway Station in Bengal

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case relating to the bomb explosion that took place at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengal's Murshidabad.



As per the statement by the probe agenecy said that it has registered a case relating to the bomb explosion at Nimita Railway Station in Murshidabad, West Bengal which caused serious injuries to 22 people including Jakir Hossain, Minister of State for Labour, Government of West Bengal.

The case was initially registered as FIR dated February 17, 2021, under sections 326, 307 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3 and 4 of Explosive Substance Act against unknown miscreants at Azimganj Railway Police Station of Murshidabad District on the statement of Allarakha, it said.

With this, the NIA has taken over the investigation today. (ANI)

